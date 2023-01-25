Banku should be served on flights – Camidoh

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh

Camidoh, the ‘Sugarcane’ hit songwriter, Ghanaian Afropop, R&B and Afrobeats musician has made an unexpected request to international flights that serve non-Ghanaian local dishes.

In an interview, Camidoh said, “banku must be served on flights and we must fight for stuff like that”.



He made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast show on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.



According to Camidoh, he has fans in Australia who wish to see him but the long hours on a flight may hinder his travel.



He said, “Australia, they want us to come, I say eii I no dey enter flight, how many hours? hold on for me small make I enjoy my ‘akple’ and just get energy”.

He went ahead to say “banku has to be served on a plane, we will push it to the various airlines where they will be buying the dough from us (Ghana) and serving the hot banku on the flight”.



Camidoh has a new EP out, titled “A lifetime is not enough” with six songs on it. His real name is Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie.



Watch the interview below:



