Baphomet image: Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo weighs in on Black Sherif's controversial display

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has weighed in on the discussions surrounding Ghanaian musician Black Sherif's animated display, which has been widely circulated on social media as a symbol resembling Baphomet.

During Black Sherif's recent concert at the Palladium in Times Square, New York City, he projected an animated object that bore a semblance to Baphomet.



This display has led some of his fans and critics to claim that he has either joined or aligned himself with the Illuminati.



Addressing these speculations on UTV's entertainment show United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Arnold explained that the symbol displayed by Black Sherif indeed bears a semblance to Illuminati imagery.



He emphasized that he would not fault anyone who associates the symbol with Baphomet or accuses the "Kweku the Traveller" hitmaker of being an Illuminati member.



This association has been made with renowned artists such as Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West, and even Ghana's rap king, Sarkodie.



According to Arnold, it is not unreasonable for someone to suggest that Black Sherif has joined the Illuminati fraternity.

"I won't fault anybody who says that because that symbol has its meaning and origin. If I see such a symbol as a tattoo on your body or a sticker on your car, I have every right to interpret it as I want, based on the fact that Baphomet is connected to Satan," he explained.



Arnold further highlighted that in 2014, the Satanic Temple argued in an Oklahoma court for the placement of the Baphomet symbol alongside the Ten Commandments.



However, in Arnold's candid view, he strongly believes that Black Sherif's display of the Baphomet-like object is a powerful marketing strategy to promote his music and ensure that he remains a topic of discussion and the centre of attention.



"Let's consider this as part of the marketing strategy that artists have employed over the years to play with our minds. Every association with the Illuminati or the Satanic Temple has been a conspiracy theory," he asserted.



