Entertainment

Barima Sidney releases another controversial song, ‘Papa No’

Ghanaian musician, Barima Sidney, known for releasing controversial songs, has released a heavily controversial song titled ‘papa no’.

‘Papa No’ has quite surprisingly found its way into popular Ghanaian lexicon after it was first used by Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye in her public social media banter with Mzbel.



Tracey Boakye, in her rants, alleged that a certain man (translated in akan as ‘papa no’) had taken good care of her ever since she gave birth to that man’s daughter, her 3-month old baby.



The identity of the man still remains shrouded in mystery. As Ghanaians are still struggling to find out all the details and especially the identify the unnamed man, Barima Sidney has already received a song titled ‘Papa no’.

Interestingly, it appears NPP footsoldiers have already adopted the song, obviously for political capital, as many of the party’s footsoldiers were identified sharing the song on social media, with various political commentaries.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.