Barren tag: I feel your pain - Xandy Kamel to Asantewaa

Asantewaa and Xandy Kamel

Ghanaian actress cum brand influencer, Xandy Kamel, has offered words of encouragement to popular TikToker, Martina Dwamena popularly known as Asantewaa following criticisms by some individuals on why she has not given birth after marriage.

According to her, she has been a victim of a similar situation where people were attacking her consistently even when she had not wronged anyone and this has led to her living a lonely life.



She urged Asantewaa to stay strong and keep praying about the issue for God to intervene and help her come out of the predicament successfully following the public backlash.



“I honestly feel your pain because I have been there before," said Xandy.



That is how humans are. When your issue comes up, people you have helped and those who claim to love you are the ones who spite you the most."



"That’s how some Ghanaians behave, like I said I have been in that before and I am still experiencing it. Even if a man shows interest in me they would spoil me to the person. So right now I am alone, no one wants to come close to me,” Xandy added in a TikTok live session.



She continued: “Asantewaa, it is quite unfortunate you are now experiencing it but be strong, you said you have not seen someone being treated that way before, use me as an example. Almost every person attacks me even when I haven’t wronged anyone, so I don’t have helpers or friends anymore. Relax because I know Koo Fori loves you. Keep praying because human beings are wicked.”

Background



Asantewaa reacted to swirling rumours of her being barren. In a lengthy video sighted on her YouTube page, Asantewaa expressed how such claims have hurt her mental well-being and confidence.



She cited instances where people flooded her comment section asking if she isn’t ashamed to be barren.



“I want you guys to know that before you pick up your phone and say anything to anyone, put yourself in the person’s shoes. Someone came to my comment section and asked if I was not ashamed of being barren. How do you do that? How do you guys do that? How do you get the energy?



"As if being barren is like not having a particular outfit. That is so bad. Yes, I am turning 30 next year but is it everyone that came into this world that is going to have a child? Is it a must? What if I have decided not to have a child? What if your plans are not my plans?



“The attacks are too much…I beg you.... is it when you hear that I am dead, that you’ll be nice to me? Some of these comments make us suicidal,” she established.

Asantewaa said she reached the point where she was compelled to run a fertility test to ascertain if she was indeed barren.



“You have cautioned me to go and check if I am barren. I am not even aware that I am. So, I will go and check and I will let you guys know the results. If I am barren, life still goes on. I won’t let that break me. If I am not, you guys will see. But for now, let some of us rest we beg you,” she added.



Watch the video below





SB/BB