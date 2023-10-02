Basketmouth finally apologizes to AY

Basketmouth and AY Markun

Prominent stand-up comedian, Basketmouth buries the hatchet as he apologizes to his colleague, AY Makun after 17 years of beef with one another.

Social media has experienced a series of back-and-forth from the two on social media which intensified lately.



It would be recalled that earlier in 2023, AY revised the genesis of their beef which later escalated.



However, in a recent post on Basketmouth’s Instagram page, he apologized to the comedy industry as a whole while seeking forgiveness from anyone he might have crossed.



Emphasizing his beef with AY Makun, he sought forgiveness while stressing that his apology may have arrived late but he’d be grateful if it is accepted.

“To all the people in the industry and beyond that I have offended over time, knowingly or unknowingly, I say this from the bottom of my heart, I am genuinely sorry. And to the people who have accused me of doing things that have affected their career, I am not going to accept or deny these allegations, but please forgive me.



“To my guy, Ay, I don’t know if my apology is still valid right now, but if it is, please forgive me for whatever I have done or said that affected you in the past. I just want you to forgive me,” he said.



Watch the video below



