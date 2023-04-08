Basketmouth seen buying 'chichinga' ahead of comedy show

Basketmouth in a picture with the khebab seller

Residents of Lartebiokoshie a sub of Accra were shocked to see ace Nigerian comedian Basketmouth in their hood buying Khebab.

Residents were wondering what on earth the superstar was doing in their hood, much more buying grilled meat also referred to as chichinga.



Basketmouth is in Ghana for the Easter Comedy show organized by Event Factory.



The comedian makes a swing in Ghana as part of his globe tour after spending over two years away from the country.



He has been performing at various venues all around the world as part of a tour dubbed 'Basketmouth Unprovoked'.

Basketmouth is a household name in Ghana and the comedy community, the comedian is renowned for their sharp tongue, accessible humour, and capacity to convert everyday events into comedic gold.



The Easter Comedy show will feature some of the funniest comedians in Ghana for a rib-tickling encounter this Easter Saturday.



Also performing are Buchi, Lekzy, OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, Kwabena Kwabena, and Asantewaa.



