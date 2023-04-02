0
Menu
Entertainment

Basketmouth speaks on beef with AY

Basketmouth And AY Nigerian comedians, Basketmouth and AY

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Basketmouth has refused to respond to claims by his colleague Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY that their feud was over a debt of N30,000.

Recall that AY had in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, claimed, “In 2006, Basketmouth usually had multiple wedding gigs on Saturdays’. So what he used to do at that point in time was to attend one, and at a point, leave the venue to catch up in the other venue.

“Now, one of the gigs that I got his endorsement to stand in at that time was N30,000 and 30,000 was everything to me at that time. “Two weeks later, I haven’t seen 30k. and I was starving. I decided to ask for 30K, and he said this person hasn’t paid. It was very funny to discover that the full payment was made before the event.

"One day, I met Basket in the club with a glass of drink, and I said to him, How far, my guy? This thing that happened in 2006 guy drop am. And my dear colleague looked at me eyeball to eyeball and said, I’m a beast. I don’t forgive.”

Reacting to AY’s claims, during his recent show, while cheered on by fans about the incident, Basketmouth said, “To be honest, I don’t want that guy to ever hear from me.”

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha