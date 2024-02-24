'Bawumia', 'Shatta Wale' trends as as news of Afua Asantewaa's disqualification hits social media

Shatta Wale, Afua Asantewaa, Bawumia

Social media has been ablaze since news broke out that influencer and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa has been disqualified by the Guinness World Records office after her attempt at the longest singing marathon.

On December 24, Asantewaa embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon. She sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes.



The event, which took place at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, near the Kotoka International Airport, saw thousands in attendance in their bid to support her and be part of history.



However, in a tweet on Friday, February 23, 2024, sighted by GhanaWeb, the official response from GWR read: "Unfortunately, Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans.”



With people expressing their opinions on social media, many have asked what the reasons could be for her disqualification.



Some fingers have pointed to some personalities who showed up and visited Afua Asantewaa in the singing booth during her attempt.

Vice President and New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had paid a visit to offer his support to Asantewaa during the attempt.



He was allowed to enter the singing booth, which many speculated distracted her from the attempt and was a reason for her disqualification.



Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was also fingered as another personality who may have distracted Asantewaa during her attempt, as he was also allowed to enter the singing booth when he went to show his support for her.



While these have been dismissed as just trolling, several posts blaming these personalities have been trending on Twitter.



View some reactions to Afua Asantewaa's disqualification below

Who is the cause of Afua Asantewaa’s downfall????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/wO3DXUJqDl — Drayyy???????? (@drayy09) February 23, 2024

Afua Asantewaa has been disqualified hmmm pic.twitter.com/l8gVrgFzHu — Sharyf (@__Sharyf) February 23, 2024

Nigerians should not see Afua Asantewaa’s disqualification pic.twitter.com/50TLJ8Urpp — Sharyf (@__Sharyf) February 23, 2024

Bawumia visited Afua Asantewaa, we all know why she was disqualified now pic.twitter.com/lN6Gl5llIr — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) February 23, 2024

Reason Afua Asantewaa was disqualified pic.twitter.com/45e9AKTKa9 — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) February 23, 2024

Afua Asantewaa was disqualified because of Bawumia, Bad luck.???? pic.twitter.com/mzVPBm71Bv — Enokay69 (@enokay69) February 23, 2024

