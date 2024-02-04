Bawumia didn’t pay me after using my song to campaign at Assin North – Kwame Yogot

'Biibi Besi' hitmaker, Kwame Yogot

Hiplife artiste, Kwame Yogot has disclosed that he did not receive any money from Dr. Bawumia after using his song "Biibi Besi" to campaign during the Assin North by-election.

He told Amansan Krakye during an interview on Cape Coast’s Property FM that he was against the idea of a political party using his song during their campaign.



“Oh naa I’ve not gotten anything from Dr. Bawumia after he used my song Biibi Besi to campaign during the Assin North by-election held last year"



“My former record label all the people there are big men within the NPP so I don’t know what they are doing if they’ve gone to take money behind my back,” he added as MyNewsGh.com observed.

“Just recently I had a conversation with the CEO of my former record label and he told me that they’ve brought a certain offer but since then I’ve not heard from anyone again.



“I didn’t even want them to use my song to campaign in the first place and so when he told me I said as for me I’m not interested in those things. But since then I’ve not been updated as to what is happening”, he added.