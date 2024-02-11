Bawumia's streaming platform promise is a waste of time - A-Plus fires

A-Plus is a political commentator and musician

Ghanaian political commentator and musician, Kwame A Plus has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for promising to introduce a digital platform for Ghanaian artistes if he becomes president.

According to him, Dr Bawumia’s promise would be a failure and should not even be attempted.



This comes following the vice president’s public address at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



In his address, the NPP flagbearer unveiled his plans to boost the creative arts sector if he becomes president, which includes introducing digital and streaming platforms, providing tax incentives, and implementing an e-visa policy for international visitors.



However, speaking on the United Showbiz show on UTV on Saturday, February 10, 2024, Kwame A Plus said that Bawumia's promise was unrealistic and impractical, as it would not compete with the existing global platforms.



“He should forget about the digital platform; it will not work. Platforms like Spotify and Apple Music have been in the system for a very long time.

“So if you just want to create something that is Ghanaian and put Ghanaian music on board, who are you going to sell to?” he quizzed.



He said that the artistes need to be on the big platforms that have millions of subscribers and listeners worldwide to promote Ghanaian music.



“Millions of people will not leave Spotify and Apple Music to join this newly created platform. Even if all 30 million Ghanaians sign up, how much will it generate to satisfy all those on board? You need to be on the big platforms to push our music out there. Instead of starting ours, let's join those that are already doing it,” he said.



“So Bawumia’s promise to implement a digital platform will not suffice. It’s just a waste of time,” he added.



