Bawumia’s vision of creating a streaming platform for creatives is deceptive – Ola Michael

Ola Michael

Radio personality Ola Michael has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision to create a streaming platform for creatives in Ghana as a deceptive vision.

According to him, the current government promised something similar both in 2016 and 2020—something that never saw the light of day.



So there is no way the Vice President if he becomes president, will create any streaming platform for creatives to earn from their works.

Ola Michael is of the view that there is a clear indication from the failure on the part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that no government can create a streaming platform.



“No government can create a streaming platform. If the government tries to work on a streaming platform, it will fail. There are Ghanaians who own streaming platforms that are working fine. We are struggling with data costs in Ghana. If I’m streaming Amazon, Apple Music, and others at a higher cost, I’m not sure I will want to go to other platforms. For me I think that there are localized platforms that should be rather supported rather than creating an entirely new one,” he said.