Bawumia will be president - Diana Asamoah declares

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has declared her support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that he would win the 2024 presidential elections.

She said this while on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty.



When asked if she believes Vice President Bawumia and the NPP would win the upcoming elections, she affirmed. Stating that the Vice president would come out victorious.



“By God’s grace, Bawumia would be president of the Republic of Ghana,” she said.



Asked if she would be disappointed if the results do not go as expected, Diana Asamoah admitted that she never got disappointed when the current president lost at his earlier runs for office. She further said that there would be no cause for disappointment since she knew Bawumia would win the next elections.



“My father Nana Addo ran for president multiple times, I was not disappointed whenever he lost. But in the case of Bawumia. I will not be disappointed because I know that Bawumia will win in the name of Jesus,” she said.

The NPP with its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia hopes to “break the 8” at the upcoming 2024 general elections. The party looks forward to being the first political party to retain the seat for three consecutive terms.



