Be careful of the women you let into your lives - Drumz advises young artistes

Drumz, formerly Atumpan of “The Thing” fame

Ghanaian musician Frank Elinam Cobbinah, also known as Drumz and formerly known as Atumpan of “The Thing” fame, is advising young artistes to be circumspect about women they let into their lives.

Saying this in a recent interview with Nana Romeo, Drumz recounted his experiences with women or “groupies” who were only interested in fame and money. He said that he had experienced this himself, as some women would contact him when he was popular, but would later move on to other artistes.



“Those days when you get a hit, it reflects on Facebook. Many girls will begin to add you on the app. The week I hit, I rose from 300 people to 5000 people who had added me. I could boast that I had a couple of girls abroad I could call my girls. But I noticed it was a repetitive cycle when I was no longer hot and other people had freshly become hot, the same girls would be in their DMs,” he said.



Drumz thus advised up-and-coming artistes to be mindful of such women as they could be detrimental to their careers and lives. He, however, clarified that his post wasn’t to demean women but to provide a warning to his colleagues.



"New artistes should be careful because some of these people can take away the glory or shine off your life.



"I am not saying this to embarrass women as there are men also involved in this. But it is real and we can learn a thing or two. I had a girl in Canada that I thought I was going to marry but then I shockingly found out that Yaa Pono and even Opanka had been involved with her before," he stated.

ID/BB







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



