Be careful when commenting on my issues! - Serwaa Bonsu warns Kumchacha

A Ghanaian journalist who works with Royal TV, Serwaa Bonsu has issued a stern warning to the founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha to be wary about commenting on her issues.

She indicated that recently when she criticized Bishop Daniel Obinim about his miracles and other practices in his church, Kumchacha thoroughly dealt with her in an interview.



Serwaa Bonsu warned Kumchacha to be careful when commenting about issues on her personality because she would do worse to him when the time comes.



During a TikTok live session observed by GhanaWeb, Serwaa Bonsu asserted that if she were to confront Kumchacha similarly in the future, nobody should express dissatisfaction or complain about her actions.



“You see how Kumchacha has dissected my issue about my attacks on pastors all the time... I accept my faults but I want him to know that it could be his turn tomorrow so he should be careful. When I am criticizing him, no one should complain,” she stated.

She issued the warning after Kumchacha lambasted her for attacking Bishop Daniel Obinim’s religious practices and questioning his credibility as a man of God.



Watch the video below







