Be consistent to stay relevant – Bulldog counsels female artistes

Bulldog

Artiste manager and businessman Bulldog has observed that for Ghanaian female artistes to be known and make it big in the music industry, they have to be consistent with their art.

“You are like customers for what you do so if you don’t feel that … for instance if I see something from Yaa Yaa for nine months without consistency, I will stop following you”, Bulldog said this on Empress McBrown’s “United Showbiz” on UTV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“Consistency is the only remedy to keep them”, he added



According to Bulldog, people of today consume music like fast food hence female musicians have to work at a high speed to catch up with them.

“At least you know in the year you would drop four songs, communicate with your people that every four months I will drop a song. Once you do that their minds would be on you. But what I have realized is those female musicians don’t time the market. The guys are making it a rough game”, he said.



“Once you are consistent you guys will go far and if you can form a female group that would help’ Bulldog stressed adding that, female artistes are like “endangered species” in the industry.