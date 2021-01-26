Be content with what you have because rich people also have problems – Vim Lady

TV host Afia Pokuaa

Ace broadcast Journalist, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has dished out a piece of advice to people who are quick to judge the lifestyle of others on social media.

According to Vim Lady, there are so many unhappy people on social media who post things as if all is well but behind closed doors, there are tears and disappointment.



She added that not everyone has money, good health, or peace of mind.



Each and everyone in this world according to her, is definitely lacking one of these things even if they don’t show it on social media.

She further advised people to stop wishing to be like others when they have no idea the struggles and problems they are dealing with because “no where cool”.



