Be happy for the success of others even when yours has been delayed – McBrown

Ghanaian actress cum media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has advised members of the public to be excited about the success of others even if their own goals have not been met.

According to her, individuals must be grateful to God and celebrate their friends when they succeed in their field of endeavour.



She reiterated that envying someone who is ahead in life would not make the lives of jealous people any better.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, McBrown admonished individuals to exercise patience and wait for the right time for God to provide them with their needs.



“Be happy for the success of others. Maybe you would want to do something but the resources are not available for you and someone else has been able to do it, just be excited for the person.

"If your friend travels abroad, buys a new car or gives birth just celebrate the person because, at the right time, God will pave the way for you. Bitterness will not help so always have a positive mindset,” she advised.



