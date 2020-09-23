Be humble, money can't give you everlasting life - Fans slam Afia Schwarzenegger for bragging

TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger

Fans of Ghana's most talked-about female comedian, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, aka Afia Schwarzenegger, have severely criticized her for being boastful of her achievements on social media.

The ‘Queen of Ghana’s comedy’ had bragged on Facebook that her monthly tithe was just like someone's annual salary.



"Your annual salary/income is my monthly tithe Shut up!!!!!!!" she bragged.



However, her fans who were displeased with the said comment, slammed her saying her arrogance is beyond measure.



Most of the comments sort of scolded the controversial media personality to be humble since money could not give her life everlasting.



One Luwiza S Musonda wrote: "when God blesses you don't mock those who don't have or those who earn little, always remember that money can make you powerful but can't give you everlasting life be humble".



"At the end samale will take care of your body either rich or poor so be humble so we have to humble ourselves", said Baba Rufai.

Rita Naa Momo Okley also wrote: "You too shut up because yours is someone else's tithe and such people are not even talking".



Rita Mckay said: "When you have money don't forget the days you had nothing. God raises the humble n degrade the proud. The Lord is our blessing provider".



Sewu Vincentia: "Remember also that your monthly tithe is someone's breakfast so u too for make steady".



"Your yearly earnings too is someone's 1 hour lunch money Mtchwwww", said Laari.



Samuel Smilla Kwofie jabbed: "All that u have now is another person's donation to charity so shut up !!!"