Be in a relationship with God before considering love – Pastor advises

Pastor Jerry Panou made his submission on the Men's Lounge program

Pastor, Author and Marketing Consultant Pastor Jerry Panou has stated that people who have no relationship with God should not consider being in a relationship.

According to the man of God, an individual’s relationship with God is the most important of all. To him, if one does not have this relationship, then he or she should forget about being in any other relationship.



Talking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.TV Ghana’s Men’s lounge he said, “no man can discover himself or herself until they know God because God is your source and no relationship can exist without God”.



He went on to say, “your relationship with God helps you to relate with others well. Before you can love somebody, you must first be able to love God”.

Per the man of God’s observation, the God factor in relationships is not being paid much attention to as it should. He posited that it is the most important and should be recognized as such.



“People are not able to treat their partners well because they lack this God factor and this is an issue of concern”, he shared.



He advised that in order to keep a relationship healthy and going people should, “Get to know God, relate with Him, serve Him. As you do that, He will rub himself off you so you’ll be able to treat others right.”