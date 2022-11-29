0
Be selective about what you put on social media - Anita Erskine

Anita Erskine Scb.png Media personality, Anita Erskine

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media and Communications Executive, Anita Erskine, has admonished her followers to be selective when it comes to personal information shared on their platforms.

According to Anita, a renowned speaker and advocate for women and girls, it becomes unhealthy when one shares every update of their life on social media.

"Social media is an open invitation to your soul. Be selective about what you put on it, say with it, and do with it. By God’s grace, you’re on a mission. And not everyone is invited to be a part of it! #HappyTuesday!" Anita Erskine admonished in a tweet dated November 29.

Anita has lived up to her word by keeping her family life private and away from social media.

She states it is important to be 'selective' about the information one publishes online.

Instead, the award-winning media personality emphasizes her work on social media, including her mentorship classes and master of ceremonies duties, which she performs with zeal.

