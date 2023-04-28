0
Be wealthy before calling women gold diggers - Socialite tells men

Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss has slammed 'broke men' who refer to women as gold diggers.

Taking to her Instastory, she advised men who do such to work hard and acquire wealth before calling women gold diggers.

According to the 38-year-old, those who mock women and call them gold diggers do not have anything apart from their “ridiculous pout” and beauty app that they used to bleach their pictures and post on social media.

She wrote on Instagram:“Before you come out and claim that a woman is a gold digger please make sure that you even have the gold for anyone to dig for, to begin with.”

She added that real men do not call women gold diggers.

This post has since garnered tons of interesting comments, most of which are captured in criticisms.

