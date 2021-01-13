Be wise, don’t ‘refriend’ someone who tried to destroy you – Stonebwoy counsels

Wed, 13 Jan 2021 Source: Zionfelix
Popular Ghanaian musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy, has counselled people on those who tried to destroy them.
The ‘Tuff Seed’ composer opined once someone has attempted to destroy you, such a person doesn’t deserve another chance in your life.
He stressed that they should be forgiven but their actions should not be forgotten.
Stonebwoy made this statement through a post on his Snapchat story.
“Never ‘refriend’ someone who tried to destroy you. Be Wise!!! Forgive but don’t forget,” he wrote.
