'Bearded men are rarely rich' - Socialite emphasizes

Beard Gang File photo of a 'bearded man'

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has asserted that bearded men are rarely rich.

He said beards are associated with poverty, noting that all billionaires and presidents of powerful nations are beardless.

The ‘Akpi’ crooner stated this during an Instagram live session with fans recently.

According to him: “Bearded men no dey too get money. They are not on the list of dollar millionaires and billionaires. Look around. Tell me, which president has beards.

“Maybe you are not dirty, but globally, facial hair is associated with poverty. Look around, which dollar billionaire has facial hair? Even African billionaires don’t have facial hair.

“[Femi] Otedola and [Aliko] Dangote don’t have facial hair. No American billionaire has facial hair. All the powerful presidents with strong armies don’t have facial hair. So, money and facial hair have no business.”

