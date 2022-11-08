3
‘Beasts of No Nation’ actor Strika spotted selling coconuts

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika, in the Hollywood movie, ‘Beast of No Nation’, has been captured on the streets in Accra selling coconuts.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by GhanaWeekend, the young man who captured the actor could be heard calling on Abraham Atta, with whom he starred in the movie, to assist his friend.

This won't be the first time the actor has been spotted on the streets venturing into different trades.

In a video that was trending in 2019, the young actor was spotted on the streets of Kaneshie by renowned Gospel musician, Minister Edward.

Strika disclosed that life wasn’t easy for him before and after he got a role in the movie, ‘Beast of No Nation.’

According to close sources, he sold yam at Agbogbloshie Market and stayed with his grandma at North Kaneshie.

When he was asked by the musician why he still hasn't given up on smoking, he revealed that due to his pain and suffering, he is finding it hard to give up smoking.



Strika with Abraham Atta

