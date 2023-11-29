Beasts of No Nation’s Strika gets makeover, collaborations after viral video.

Nana Tea, Strika and The Dancing Teacher

Barely a week after another video of Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika from Beasts of No Nation, popped up on social media, the former child actor has received help from well-meaning individuals once again.

Recall that in 2019, Strika was spotted on the streets by some individuals.



He shared the hardships he faced before and after his involvement in the movie, including having to engage in petty trading to make ends meet.



Despite promises of assistance in the past, Strika continued to face challenges, revealing in 2021 that he had not received the support he was promised.



In 2022, Strika was once again spotted on the streets, giving insights into his struggle with drugs and financial hardships.



Now, in 2023, another video of Strika in a haggard state made the rounds on social media, prompting several influential individuals to once again come to the aid of the young man.



Among those is popular skit comedian, Rass Nene, also known as Dr Likee, who granted him a spot on his team and has hinted at an upcoming collaboration between the duo.

A behind-the-scenes video on social media shows Strika in a shoot with the comedian.



Also coming to the rescue of Strika is popular Youtuber and philanthropist Nana Tea, who in collaboration with teacher, dancer and content creator; The Dancing Teacher gave Strika a wardrobe makeover treated him to lunch and promised him some much-needed help.



These acts have prompted positive reactions on social media, with many praying for a lasting solution to the actor’s challenges and brighter days ahead for him.



