Beautiful photos of Joe Mettle’s wife-to-be pop up on social media

New adorable photos of Gospel musician, Joe Mettle’s wife-to-be, Selasie Dzisa has surfaced on social media.

The Ewe Lady as seen in the photos was looking all sweet and juicy. She’s said to be a pastor’s daughter — one pastor of Assemblies of God.



The wedding ceremony of Joseph Oscar Mettle and Salomey Selasie Dzisa will take place at the Christian Center Assemblies Of God Church in Tema community 12 at exactly 11:30 AM.



Selasie is said to be a professional hair-stylist based in Tema.



We can’t wait for their marriage to come off.



