Beauty and the bodysuit: 10 bodysuit combinations to die for

Bodysuits flatter all body types. File photo

It’s very hard to get that cinched waist look when you tuck your shirt into your high-waisted jeans.

The ends of your shirt will say hi to everyone you meet by riding up like 4c edges laid with Eco styler gel.



Hence, bodysuits! Bodysuits flatter all body types and basically look good on everyone by tucking things in and keeping your overall look chic.



Fortunately for us, bodysuit can be paired with anything, not just high-waisted jeans. If you came here for style inspo we got you! Check out these 10 bodysuit combos and thank us later.



Bodysuit and Joggers with sneakers







Be chic, be comfy and be classy in joggers topped with a cotton body suit. You can go for sheer lace if it’s not too cold. Match this up with your favorite sneakers and purse and your good to go.



High Waisted Denim trousers and heels





A bodysuit and denim jean trousers may look basic but throw in strappy high heels and watch your outfit come through. For the sake of variety you can pick a turtleneck bodysuit in place of a lacey one.



The blazer and the bodysuit







The perfect balance between official and casual(offisual if you may) The blazer adds to the official ton of this look while the sneakers tone it don just enough to be used in casual scenes.



Lacy bodysuit and a bandage skirt





Sizzle, dazzle and serve in a lace bodysuit paired with a bandage skirt. You can even throw in a blazer for a day at the office.



Plaid trousers and a blazer







The versatility of bodysuits can never be underrated. Next look is a suit matched with a cotton bodysuit. Talk about boss lady look.



Shorts and bodysuit







For your casual outings. Class it up with heels and you can basically take it anywhere.

The bodysuit and the skater skirt







For this outfit, the length of the skirt determines where go can go to in it. Shorter skirts are good for a night out with the girls while longer skirts are much fitted to social gatherings.



Leggings







Now, wait! Hold on! You might not have seen it before but this is a look I tell you. Sneakers, heels whichever way you choose to go.



African print





African print, a spice to all outfits. Whether it is a skirt or trouser, matching African print and bodysuits will forever be a sight to behold



Cargopants







In the spirit of women never having enough pockets to put stuff in, we bring you cargo pants. Pair it up with your body suit and you might not even need a purse.