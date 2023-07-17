Beauty queen Stephanie Karikari embraces new role as the host of SK Guide

Stephanie Karikari

Stephanie Karikari, renowned for her grace, elegance, and infectious charisma as a former beauty queen, now embraces a new role as the captivating host of 'SK Guide'

With a passion for television and a deep curiosity about the diverse backgrounds of people, Stephanie ventures into the world of hosting to bring to light the hidden treasures, untold stories, and uncharted territories within Africa.



'SK Guide' is a groundbreaking travel and lifestyle show highlighting Africa's extraordinary economic advancements. It is an exclusive ticket to witness the phenomenal economic developments and remarkable accomplishments that have propelled Africa to the forefront of the global stage.



It is a visionary show that seeks to leave a lasting impact on its viewers. Karikari emphasizes the importance of unveiling Africa's abundant blessings, educating those in need, and showcasing investment opportunities.



It also showcases the diverse lifestyles across various countries and cultures. As the journey commences in Ghana, Stephanie Karikari is determined to shed light on Africa's untold stories and showcase its remarkable potential.

Speaking on what sets 'SK Guide' apart from other shows, Karikari affirms, "This is a versatile show that cuts across from young to mature, Africans to foreigners. It is Africa's excellence."



Aired on Fridays at 3:30 p.m. on Akwaaba Magic Ch 150 and GOtv Supa Ch 102, each 'SK Guide' episode presents a unique and captivating theme and a star-studded lineup of guests. Joining Stephanie on this unforgettable journey are Claudia Lumor, the CEO of Glitz, along with musical sensations KiDi and DBlack.



Adding their expertise and insights will be the influential entrepreneur, Kofi Amoabeng, the Minister of Energy, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, and the esteemed Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu.



Stephanie Karikari, acclaimed for her impressive achievements as a beauty queen, expresses her enthusiasm for her new role as a television host. She shares, "TV has always been a major interest, and hosting was the perfect path for me to delve into. Most importantly, it allows me to interact with individuals from diverse backgrounds. It's an exciting journey into the realm of television."