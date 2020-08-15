Becca, US Doctor partner on medical equipment donations to public hospitals

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian musician, Becca has donated some medical equipment to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital.
Dr. Javaka Moore, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist from Maryland, USA and the singer partnered last year to donate some medical equipment to aid safe delivery of babies in some public hospitals.
The team was hosted on Saturday, August 15, 2020, by the Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Daniel Asare and his management team at the hospital.
Also in attendance was the Chief Medical Director of Ridge hospital Dr Sefenyo and the Head of Neo-Natal Korle Bu, Prof. Christabel Enweronu-Laryea.
The donation consists of 131 Fetal monitors, 51 Patient monitors and 20 Pulse Oximeter to be shared amongst Korle Bu, Ridge Teaching hospital, Ho Hospital, National Cathedral Hospital and a few more public hospitals to further assist with the monitoring and aiding safe delivery of babies and also reduce birth mortality.
The availability of these machines will enable the hospitals to carry out mandatory monitoring of all pregnant women to ensure the safety of the unborn child and the mother.
