Becca donates US$2000 as Moesha GoFundMe nears US$4,000 mark?

A donor known as Rebecca Acheampong has given US$2,000 to a fundraiser aimed at helping cater for ailing socialite Moesha Buduong.

Boduong, is reported to be in critical condition after suffering a stroke, triggering her brother's move to raise funds through a GoFundMe page.



Ebito, in a statement on the page set up in his name, revealed that the stroke had significantly affected Moesha's mobility and speech, necessitating urgent medical attention.



At the time of filing this report (8am on Friday, February 2, 2024), the topmost donor on the page was one Rebecca Acheampong, who many are reporting is the same as musician Becca. GhanaWeb is unable to confirm that as yet.



The donations, meanwhile, have reached US$3,943 from 54 donors with the initial target pegged at US$10,000.



A number of showbiz personalities have cued into the call for support, among them is singer, songwriter Efya.

In a post on her Instagram handle, Efya called for unity in supporting Moesha and her family.



“Urgent: Let's rally together and make a difference! Our dear friend Moesha has faced a sudden stroke, and we need your help. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to provide crucial financial aid for their recovery journey.



“Every donation counts in this battle against adversity. Please join us in supporting Moesha and their family during this challenging time. Together, we can make a meaningful impact,” she said.







