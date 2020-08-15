Entertainment

Becca donates medical equipment to public hospitals in Ghana ahead of her birthday

Ghanaian songstress, Rebecca Acheampong popularly known in showbiz circles as Becca, has partnered with American Doctor, Javaka Moore to donate major medical equipment to some public hospitals in Ghana ahead of her birthday.

The items donated include 131 Fetal monitors, 51 Patient monitors, 20 Pulse Oximeter and 5 Neo Ventilators to some hospitals in Ghana.



Becca together with her team were at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital to present the medical equipment to the management of the hospital as part of her support to the facility and women in general.



According to Becca the medical equipment donated to these health facilities through her foundation and partners will help enhance safe delivery of babies and further reduce the maternal mortality rate.

She added, the provision of these medical equipment will also assist the hospitals to effectively perform mandatory monitoring of all women in their antenatal period and also help to ensure their safety and that of their unborn children hence there is no need for women to be scared when they are about to give birth in hospitals here in Ghana.



