Becca never called her UK family after 'snubbing' her mother's funeral - Chris-Vincent alleges

Musician, Becca

Following news reports that Ghanaian musician, Becca allegedly failed to show up at the funeral of her deceased mother held on February 19, 2021, a report by blogger Chris-Vincent Agyapong shows that she didn't call her family in United Kingdom (UK) to check on them.

Narrating the incident in a social media post, the social commentator, Chris-Vincent Agyapong alleged that, not even her mother's sister and step-siblings got a call from Becca.



"I’ve been told that she didn’t even call the family in the UK and I mean her stepbrothers and husband of her mother or even her mother’s sister."



He averred that Becca's failure to show up at her mother's funeral is disrespecting and hypocritical of her because she announced the death of her mother on social media - Instagram.



Chris-Vincent highlighted in his Facebook post that, "Becca did not make peace with her mother before she died. In fact, she did not even attempt to reach out to her following the media outburst about 2 years ago. Yet, when the mother died, as expectant of a hypocrite, she took to Instagram to say she was hurt by the death of her mother and that day was the most painful in her life."

He also labelled the musician as arrogant.



Read his Facbook post below.



