Becca receives praise from husband for her 'dedication, commitment'

Singer Becca and husband, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel

Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel, the husband of Ghanaian songstress, Becca has reminded his wife of how much she means to him in a recent post on Instagram.

The couple, who continues to serve followers with relationship goals on special occasions, share images of themselves on their social media pages.



Dr Tobi shared an image that captured his wife in a white and black outfit, he indicated that he wasn’t going to wait for Becca's birthday before celebrating her.



The Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb read: “Your dedication, commitment, tenacity and courage is a blessing... It’s not your birthday but just another lovely day with you... I love you baby @beccafrica.”



Becca in response wrote: “I love you my husband... you make me feel so beautiful.”

Married in 2018 in a lavish wedding that witnessed a host of celebrities in attendance, the two have been blessed with a daughter.



See the post below:



