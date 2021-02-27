Becca was not recognised as a daughter of the late Juliana Yiadom Oti - Report

The late Juliana Yiadom Oti

The final funeral rites of the late Juliana Yiadom Oti was held on February 19, 2021, in the United Kingdom (UK).

As expected in every biography of the deceased, names of children, spouse and family would be outlined.



In the case of the late Juliana Yiadom Oti, the name of popular musician, Becca was not recorded as a daughter of the deceased in the 'Celebration of life' book printed and distributed to attendees of the funeral.



This claim was made by social commentator, Chris-Vincent Agyapong in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.



To buttress his claim, he said Becca's failure to make peace with her mother before her demise was the reason the family did not recognise her as a child of the late Juliana Yiadom Oti.



"The 'Celebration of Life’ book handed out at the burial and church service did not mention Becca as a daughter. She was not recognised and I applaud the family for this. After all, a daughter who fails to respect her mother or make peace with her when she was alive and continues to hold resentment towards her even after her death is not a daughter at all," he said.

"Becca did not make peace with her mother before she died. In fact, she did not even attempt to reach out to her following the media outburst about 2 years ago. Yet, when the mother died, as expectant of a hypocrite, she took to Instagram to say she was hurt by the death of her mother and that day was the most painful in her life," he added.



Chris-Vincent also made several allegations against the musician in his post.



Read the Facebook post below.



