‘Beef master’ Brother Sammy not my friend - Ernest Opoku speaks up

Brother Sammy and Ernest Opoku Jnr

Kumasi-based Gospel Musician Ernest Opoku Jnr has stated categorically that he does not hold any grudges against his colleague Gospel Musician Brother Sammy.

Section of Ghanaians are of the view that there is bad blood between the two great gospel musicians Ernest Opoku Jnr and Brother Sammy.



Ernest Opoku Jnr setting the records straight on Kumasi-based Angel Fm hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com said “I don’t have the strength to beef or have issues with beef master Brother Sammy” adding that he holds no grudges against his colleague.



Ernest Opoku Jnr, when asked whether he hears from Brother Sammy, said “Brother Sammy is not my friend and that doesn’t mean I have issues with him, even when we meet at a program I great and talk to him”.



According to him, “It is not true that I have grudges against Brother Sammy but I can’t speak for him (Brother Sammy) maybe he thinks he has issues with me”.

“Sometimes I wonder why Brother Sammy cannot do a radio or television Interview without attacking me. He always wants to attack me just to make Ghanaians think Ernest Opoku Jnr is the bad person and trouble maker. His attack on me is becoming too much”.



Ernest Opoku Jnr added that “I was shocked when I heard Brother Sammy saying I was behind the slaps he received from Cecilia Marfo on stage”.



“Senior Ike, could you believe that I wasn’t there when Cecilia Marfo slapped Brother Sammy. I returned from UK and I received a call from Cecilia Marfo to come and perform at the program so when I went there I was told Cecelia Marfo had slapped Brother Sammy. Then the next day I heard Brother Sammy saying that I planned the slap with Cecilia Marfo because I performed on stage with Cecilia Marfo after the incident” Ernest Opoku Jnr explained.