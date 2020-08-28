Entertainment

Beef with Sista Afia almost killed 'Saucy' single - Freda Rhymz

Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia

Ghanaian musician, Freda Rhymz has revealed that her lyrical beef with Sista Afia almost destroyed their good relationship and their new single ‘Saucy’.

According to her they (Freda & Sista Afia) had already recorded ‘Saucy’ before their beef went viral and were only left with shooting the visuals for the song.



She noted that the beef really pained Sista Afia to the extent that her management contacted Freda’s to take her (Sista Afia) verse off the song.



Freda Rhymz made this revelation in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive.



“After the beef, it became a huge problem between me and Sista Afia. I had recorded a song with her and she wanted me to remove her verse from the song.



“But our management resolved the issue and we later went on to shoot the video.”

Freda who could not allow a beautiful song with a good songstress like Sista Afia to go down the drain called Sista Afia. “I called her and we agreed to put what had happened behind us and she even jokingly said she’ll beat me wherever we met.”



Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia not long ago buried the hatchet and moved on from the beef they had been entangled in May with the release of a track titled ‘Saucy’.



The two were engaged in a feud which almost resulted in the two trading blows on two separate occassions.



Their beef, however, led to the release of numerous songs including ‘WMT’, ‘You Got Nerves’ by Sista Afia and ‘KMT’, ‘Point of Correction’ by Freda Rhymz

