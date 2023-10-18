Being a father has made me more cautious about how I behave in public - Edem

Ghanaian Rapper, Edem and family

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Edem has disclosed how he tends to be more cautious in how he portrays himself since becoming a father.

Edem sat down for a candid interview on MX24 TV where he shared how fatherhood had made him more conscious of his actions.



Edem revealed that his son, who is now nine years old, became increasingly aware of the world around him. This awareness led to an amusing incident when his son questioned a harsh critique of Edem on television.



“Having kids at an early stage is a different conversation, but when they are getting older, they begin to know the world around them. I remember one funny incident where I traveled and I came back and my son was like, ‘daddy, who is that on TV talking about the fact that you don't deserve to go to the Grammy? His beard is ugly,’ So I showed him the video of the guy. So now he's nine, he's more aware,” he revealed.



Edem emphasized that he has been forced to be more circumspect about his behavior and public image, as he aims to be a positive role model for his son.



He added that his approach is centered on practicality, emphasizing the values he wants his children to learn.



“And so it's more of just trying to be practical, leaving what I want them to learn. So working hard, being honest with them, trying to get them to understand through what I do that you have to be determined, you have to be diligent. So at this point, they are not babies, so it's more of what you do for them to learn from instead of what you say most of the time,” he said.

Edem got married in 2014 to longtime girlfriend, Stacy Osekere and they have three children together, Khloe; 12 Johnathan; nine, and Eliana; three.



ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



