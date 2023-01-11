Being a single mother isn't a disease - Former beauty queen

Former Beauty Queen, Anna Banner

Former Beauty Queen, Anna Banner, has shared her thoughts on the struggles of being a single mother.

Taking to her Instastories, she indicated some of the labors of single mums. According to her, no one talks about the stigma that comes with being a single mum.



Expressing sadness, she noted that people judge you for being a single mother before meeting you.



Anna said that single mums also experience discrimination from most brands. She stated that being a single mum isn’t a disease.



Her comment comes after socialite Sosoberekon took to his social media page to caution people not to add pains to the lives of single mothers. Adding that most of these women are faithful and good people.

Anna wrote: “No one talks about the stigma that comes with being a single mum! Its quiet sad. People judge you before meeting you. Being a single mum isn’t a disease my dear. Single mums also experience discrimination from most brands. Yes! I said it!”



See her post below:



