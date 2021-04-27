Being an artiste manager goes beyond what we see – Lawyer reveals

A photo of Ghana's top artistes; Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian lawyer, Bobby Banson has emphasized that most artiste managers in the country do not know the nature of their job.

According to him, most people who call themselves artiste mangers are not really artiste managers like they say because they only promote the music of artistes.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra he said, “In Ghana if someone calls himself an artiste manager (with respect to some of them who are actually doing the work professionally), some assume you just have contact with people in the industry where you can send a CD to say Doctar Cann to play the music of their artiste on radio. No, it goes beyond that”.



He mentioned that apart from an artiste manager, probably identifying an artiste, he should also be able to guide the professional career of the artiste in the entertainment industry.

He mentioned that although a couple of the artiste managers in the country are working and doing what really is expected of them, others are also not doing anything in relation to managing their artistes.



“This is a serious issue most artistes and their managers don’t know and treat lightly when it shouldn’t be the case. For me, whenever I get the chance to meet them I tell them”, he shared.



Lawyer Bobby emphasized that based on what he has noticed within the circles of artistes and their managers he believes it is high time artiste managers sit up and do what really is expected of them to help artistes improve in their career.