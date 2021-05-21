Being away from the music scene left me unfulfilled – Atea Tina

Atea Tina has over 20 years experience as a backing vocalist

Celebrated Ghanaian backup vocalist for High-Life legend Daddy Lumba, Atea Tina has expressed her joy in bouncing back to the music scene.

Having had to take a break from active music to care for her family, kids and do other stuff, Atea Tina shares that the other stuff never made her feel really fulfilled.



“After all these years of just doing my family and focusing on other things which were not really making me feel fulfilled, I decided this is it and just had to come back. This is the right time”, she told Kester on Y107.9FM’s Weekend Rush show.



According to the vocalist, once music is a part of a person, it never fades away. “You will try to do other things but it (music) is still in you. It is something which is deeply rooted and that never changes”.

To Atea Tina, nothing makes her happier than the pursuit of music and with that being her purpose, “I have to fulfil it”.



The sensational singer is back with a hot new single titled ‘By Force’ which features Okyeame ‘Rap Doctor’ Kwame.