Being famous all of a sudden affected my mental health - Omah Lay

Nigerian Music sensation, Omah Lay

Popular Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has revealed that becoming famous suddenly affected his mental health.

He talked about this on the Afrobeats Podcast, where he narrated having a hard time dealing with the pressure of fame, and it made him feel really down.



“It was a jump; at first I struggled, and it put me in a bad mental state because I was still trying to learn my ways. However, with time, I got more comfortable and learned that I’m running my race and that I should move at my own pace,” he said.



He explained that going from being a regular person to a global superstar was like a big shock.



It was as if they took him from using a simple laptop and working in a small studio to a massive studio with lots of equipment. It was overwhelming.



“There was pressure. You don’t expect to move from one crappy laptop or spending all your life in the studio to being a global superstar. It’s just like they brought you from just starting music production to this right here (points at equipment in the studio): ‘You go lost.’ he stated

But as time passed, he learned to handle it better. He realized that he should go at his own pace and not be rushed. This made him stronger, and he started to enjoy his life more.



Omah Lay also mentioned that he's not afraid to talk about his feelings and struggles in his songs.



He believes that his music is all about his real-life experiences, and he knows that people all over the world are listening to it.



“If I can put my vulnerabilities in my song, then I can talk about them. My music is all about my real-life experiences, and I know everybody in the world is listening to it.” he explained.



ID/OGB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



