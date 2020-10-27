Being insulted gets me excited - Musician claims

Blooming dancehall artiste and model, Queen Haizel has-confessed that she gets excited whenever she is insulted by the public.

She made this statement on the Late Nite Celebrity Show on eTV Ghana as she was making clarification about her semi-nude photoshoot which she took in 2019 to celebrate Ghana’s 59th year of independence.



The pictures, which showed the musician standing seemingly naked with her body painted in the colours of the Ghana flag, according to her, was not a nude picture as she was in a bikini. She explained that the bikini matched the colours of the body painting, hence it was not noticed by many.



Even though Queen Haizel came out after several bashing comments from Ghanaians to announce that she will not put out such “creative” content anymore as the feedback she received on the first try is something that she can never get over, she now stands that taking those pictures and putting them out there did help her career.

“It helped in a way, it made people get pepper mouth to just come at me. I like insults. When someone insults me, I get excited because I feel like they have left everything that they had done just to come and insult me”, she said.



