Being single not a curse – Diana Hopeson

Diana Hopeson, Legendary gospel musician and former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana

Veteran Gospel Musician, Diana Hopeson, has called on the society to desist from mounting pressure on the youth to get married.

According to Diana Hopeson, the societal pressures force these young ones to enter into marriages they are not prepared for.



The “Onyame Ye Odomfo” hitmaker, who said this in an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, explained that marriage is a long time commitment which needs matured minds to embark on the journey.



She also cautioned the youth against entering into marriages with emotions, adding that the marriage will collapse when the emotion fades.



Commenting on the things that make marriages work, Diana Hopeson, who is also a is a lifestyle coach and a marriage counsellor mentioned that love isn’t enough to sustain a marriage.

She noted that although love is a necessary ingredient in marriage, it is not the sole element which guarantees a successful marriage.



“ Before marriage, you need to assess yourself and make sure that you are whole and ready to get married. We marry for companionship, friendship for procreation and to take care of each other. It’s sad that these day young women go into marriages with the hope of their husbands taking care of them, that shouldn’t be the case. Marriage is a two -way affair, as a wife you take care of your husband and vice versa”, she added.



Diana Hopeson, a former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has 11 albums to her credit.