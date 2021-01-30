Benedicta Gafah no longer my friend because she's not married - Xandy Kamel

Actress Xandy Kamel and Benedicta Gafah

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Actress Xandy Kamel says her long-time best friend and colleague, Benedicta Gafah is no longer her friend because she is not married.

According to her, she makes friends with married personalities because she believes they have the best marital advice which will shape and strengthen her marriage life.



"I actually don't have problem with anybody but the truth is that she's no longer my friend because she's not married. I only speak to married people because they have the better experience which can help build my marital issues to a better side, not on any bad side" she replied to a question on the 'Best Entertainment Show' on whether she is still friends with Benedicta Gafah.

The actress cum TV presenter who tied the knot with King Kaninja, a sports presenter with Angel FM, at a private ceremony on Thursday, May 14, 2020, further indicated that she is personally not against pre-marital sex.



"Before marriage, I was staying with him - we were doing the do. Pre-marital sex to me is nothing evil. What if after marriage, I see that the thing is not functioning well, what do I do? I have to taste it before. After tasting and it wasn't that sweet, I would have left him and not venture into marriage with him," she added.

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor