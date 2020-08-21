Entertainment

Benedicta Gafah speaks about her alleged marriage

Actress Benedicta Gafah

Actress Benedicta Gafah has narrated the entire drama encompassing her supposed marriage among herself and her American sweetheart recognized as Kwaku.

Responding to the story that she has ever been hitched on Kingdom TV, she explained that despite the fact that she was involved with the man professing to be her better half, they were not married.



Sharing more insights concerning her relationship, she revealed that the person deceived her from the beginning of their relationship. This went on for right around two years.



The actress explained that they had started purchasing things to get married when her family begun raising the warning to communicate their dismay.

Benedicta Gafah went on to state that she was still considering settling down with him when his genuine spouse called to inform her that they are legitimately married with three kids and even included photographs as proof.



She reasoned that it was at that time that she intensely told him it was over between them.

