Berima Seanbills enlists Kweku Afro and Medikal for new street anthem ‘Wo Gyiii’

MC and Hypeman finesse, Berima Seanbills connects with fellow Ghanaian artists, Kweku Afro and Medikal to jack up his new party banger, ‘Wo Gyiii’.

Produced by Maestro, "Wo Gyiii" is a popular urban slang made familiar among Ghanaian millennials by Berima Seanbills and is his cool way of uttering the very offensive phrase, "Wo gyimi nu" (You’re fooling around).



Now a full-blown song, Berima Seanbills trolls naysayers with his slang in a booming party piece sure to get everyone’s feel going.



He effortlessly ploughs the addictive production and hook, giving his first song of 2021 a perfect run. His wingmen; multiple award-winning rappers, Medikal and Twist Entertainment Legacy singer, Kweku Afro also follow suit in their respective styles to seal the deal.

‘Wo Gyiii’ is one thrill of a song to loosen up to every weekend, give it a listen here.



