Berla Mundi breaks silence on Joe Mettle’s wedding

Joe Mettle and Berla Mundi

Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi, has sent warm wishes to newlyweds, Joe Mettle and Salomey Selasie Dzisa.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional fashion on Wednesday, August 13, in Accra in a glamourous style.



The ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities including Ceccy Twum, Nana Ama McBrown and Majid Michel.



Some celebrities, including Abeiku Santana, Gloria Sarfo, Okyeame Kwame, Lawyer Nti and EBA have flooded Joe Mettle’s Instagram page with warm wishes.



Television personality, Berla Mundi, who had been prior to this, rumored as the fiancee of Joe Mettle, got fans a bit shocked when she dropped a comment on the latter's post.

Her comment comes as a surprise due to wild rumours that she was dating Mr Mettle and was going to be his future wife.



In April this year, Mr. Mettle denied the rumours in an Instagram post, saying it’s “False news”.



Their traditional wedding will be followed by a white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.

