Berla Mundi celebrates marriage as a significant 'step'

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi, born Berlinda Addardey, has confirmed she is married.

Even though it was an uber-private ceremony, news of the marriage broke on the D-Day, Friday, January 5, 2024.



On X, Wednesday, January 17, however, weeks after the fact, the star media personality shared official photos, confirming her matrimony. The crisp and glorious images showed her and her groom only, in white gown and tuxedo.



She took the opportunity to formally introduce her husband and "bae," David Tabi. Her hashtags were telling, demonstrating joy and faith: #ForeverBegins #MrsT #GodIsTheReason.

She acknowledged the crew that helped with the day's aesthetics.



Ultimately, she noted she "took a break and took a step" tying the knot.