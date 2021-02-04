Berla Mundi ‘clashes’ with Dancegod Lloyd on the dancefloor

Broadcast journalist, Berla Mundi

A hilarious video of the moment popular Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Berla Mundi and award-winning dancer and dance teacher, Dancegodlloyd met on the dancefloor has surfaced online.

The video which is seen on the Instagram page of Dancegodlloyd has Berla Mundi try her possible best to reproduce the moves the former was making.



Dancegodlloyd is known to be a pro when it comes to dancing, and his exploits all known in many parts of the world so it does not come too much as shocking news that Berla did not match him boot for boot.



Truth is, she tried her very best and showed off some nice moves but her best was certainly not enough to qualify her into the next round of any dancing competition, LOL.

Check out the video below and leave your ratings of Berla’s moves in the comment section.



