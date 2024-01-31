Berla Mundi to host 66th Grammy's African Nominee brunch

Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi

Ghanaian broadcaster and media personality, Berla Mundi has been confirmed as the host of the 66th Grammy's African Nominee brunch for the second time.

The event, which is an official side event of the Grammy Awards, will take place in Los Angeles on February 3, 2024.



The brunch is organized by GUBA, an award-winning organization that celebrates and promotes the achievements of Ghanaians and Africans in the diaspora.



The event aims to celebrate and network with the African artists and personalities who have been nominated for the Grammy Awards.



Last year, Berla Mundi hosted the event and interacted with some of the nominees, such as South Africa's Nomcebo Zikode and Ghana's Rocky Dawuni.



This year, she will be joined by some of the biggest names in African music, such as Nigeria's Davido, South Africa's Musa Keys, and Britain's Juls Baby.

Berla Mundi expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to host the event again on her Instagram page.



Taking to her Twitter page, she reposted GUBA's announcement and wrote, "looking forward to this."



Some of the other guests who will attend the event include EMY's founder Kojo Soboh, rapper Gambo, and music producer Juls.



Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, the founder and CEO of GUBA, said that the event will be "an unforgettable experience with Berla at the helm."



The event will precede the 66th Grammy Awards, which will take place on February 5, 2024.

Some of the African artists who have been nominated for the prestigious awards include Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, and Tyla.



They will compete in various categories, such as Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, and Best African Music Performance.



The latter category is a new addition to the Grammy Awards, as part of the Recording Academy's efforts to make the awards process more fair, transparent, and accurate, according to its CEO Harvey Mason Jr.



???? We’re thrilled to welcome back our host for the 2nd time, the incredible @berlamundi ! ???? As a multiple award-winning African Broadcast Journalist, Berla has truly captivated audiences with her endearing personality and witty nature, solidifying her place as a powerhouse in… pic.twitter.com/rSgYKvVpmp — Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE (@Dentaa_show) January 30, 2024

